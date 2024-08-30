Expand / Collapse search

Family dispute in Detroit ends with teen hospitalized with a stab wound

By Jack Nissen and Lauren Edwards
Published  August 30, 2024 5:32pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

One in custody after west Detroit stabbing

Detroit police say one person is in custody while another is in the hospital after a scene unfolded on the city's west side on Friday. It happened in the area of Log Cabin Street and Florence Street.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a stabbing that put one teenager in the hospital on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Log Cabin Street near Florence around 12:20 p.m. after a 911 call came in that one teen in the family had stabbed another.

The incident took place in the 16500 block of Log Cabin.

After arriving, police took the victim to the hospital, who is now in stable condition.

Police confirmed that the suspect was in custody. However, there were no details about what led to the assault. 