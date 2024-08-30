Family dispute in Detroit ends with teen hospitalized with a stab wound

Detroit police are investigating a stabbing that put one teenager in the hospital on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Log Cabin Street near Florence around 12:20 p.m. after a 911 call came in that one teen in the family had stabbed another.

The incident took place in the 16500 block of Log Cabin.

After arriving, police took the victim to the hospital, who is now in stable condition.

Police confirmed that the suspect was in custody. However, there were no details about what led to the assault.