Family gathers to remember man who died in car crash on the Lodge after Thanksgiving

Family and friends gathered to honor a life cut short by a wrong-way driver on Friday, just after Thanksgiving on the Lodge Freeway.

The victim, Antonio Reed, was only 34-years-old.

Less than 24 hours after celebrating Thanksgiving, a Metro Detroit family was forced to deal with tragedy. It was 4:30 a.m. and Antonio Reed was driving in the Lodge when a wrong-way Jeep ran into his SUV. Antonio’s vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

Troopers tried to get into the vehicle but were unable to do so.

"Our Thanksgiving will never ever be the same," said Pastor Anthony Starks, who was Antonio's cousin. "There’s really no closure as far as us being able to see him and give him a decent home going."

Antonio died leaving behind three children and a host of family and friends. They can not help but question why this had to happen to such a wonderful person.

"It is very, very disturbing because, to find out like, you know, how long does it take for you to realize that you are actually going the wrong way," Starks said.

As the investigation continues, Michigan State Police (MSP) says the 27-year-old driver who was going the wrong way was removed from the Jeep and taken to a local hospital where she died.

Pastor Starks says forgiveness is needed to move forward

"Christ forgave us. We are to forgive as well," he said.

Now family and friends are gathering Monday afternoon to remember Antonio, a life taken too soon.