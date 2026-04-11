Family loses everything in early morning fire in Van Buren Township

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Jessica Kaba and her 13-year-old son Eddie were awoken just before 7:30 a.m. April 11 to the sounds of a fire in their mobile home.

The pair, along with one of their cats made it out of the house without injury, but they had just the clothes on their back in doing so. It is unknown if their other cats survived or not, they are unaccounted for.

Jessica is an employee at Rawsonville Elementary School in Ypsilanti.

Kaba and her son need help gathering the essentials, as well as with a place to stay. They weren't able to save any clothing, food or anything else.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help them recover. Click here to donate. As of Saturday evening they had raised about $300.