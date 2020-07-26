Family members of 4-year-old Nathaniel Townsend Jr. search for answers following his death

They called him Messiah, 4-year-old Nathaniel Townsend Jr. was shot and killed in the early hours of May 21st.

"Bright kid," said Messiah's grandmother Pansey Glaster. "He loved school, even though he was just starting. He didn't deserve to be shot."

Messiah was at his grandmother's house at the corner of Birwood and Margareta in Detroit.

A drive-by shooting resulted to a bullet through the front window, which was too much for Messiah's little body.

"He's only 4-years-old," said community activist Malik Shabazz. "Where I come from, where we come from, a 4-year-old is a baby and babies should be safe."

On Sunday, more than 2 months after Messiah's death family, friends and supporters gathered to get his story out.

"Get just for him," said Nathaniel Townsend, Messiah's father. "If you know something, tell someone."

"It's a lot of street codes, but this is one of the codes you don't break," Glaster said. "You don't bother kids, old people, mothers. You in the streets, that's a code you don't break."

"If you didn't have nothing to do with the dastardly deed, you're not snitching, you're being a good human being, you're doing the right thing," Shabazz said.

