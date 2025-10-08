Family of a non-verbal child files lawsuit against Detroit Schools: Claims intentional harm

The Brief A multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District claims a child was intentionally harmed by staff. The boy, who can walk, was allegedly restrained in what’s called a Rifton Activity Chair. The attorney claims they didn’t have a doctor’s prescription or parental consent to use the chair.



The family of a non-verbal, cognitively impaired child has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District, accusing school staff of intentionally harming their child and covering it up.

Big picture view:

Starving and forcing a non-verbal child to sit in his own urine and feces all day in a restrained torture chair is not just negligence; it is the worst form of human cruelty. That’s how Abe Barlaskar, who represents the family, described the allegations concerning the child who is cognitively impaired and now at the center of a $25 million lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The boy, who can walk, was allegedly restrained in what’s called a Rifton Activity Chair while in court. It is a device meant to help students with severe physical disabilities, and it was allegedly used at Moses Field School.

The attorney claims they didn’t have a doctor’s prescription or parental consent to use the chair.

Dig deeper:

The family says the child, who was 10 at the time, was triple-diapered and forced to sit for hours in urine and feces, leading to severe rashes.

His mother said the chair straps cut across a healing surgical scar that ran from her son’s belly button to his groin, causing extreme pain.

She also reported bruises, scratches, a black eye, ripped clothing, and even evidence of starvation.