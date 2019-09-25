Family of 10 living in camper due to toxic home running out of time

There are houses that become money pits and then there's the Rende's home in Troy.

"You would have been better off if it had burned to the ground," Jon Rende said. "If it had burned to the ground that's fine. Now we are in a situation where everything is destroyed, everything is ruined. And we have to take it all apart and throw it away."

All summer FOX 2 has brought you their stories. A family of 10 living in a camper in the driveway. Forced from their home in May by fumes emanating from 55-gallon drum of oil buried in their yard, decades before they took ownership.

The state has removed the contaminated soil but a restoration company who inspected the property said the damage has been done.

"They said they cannot guarantee our health," said Katrina Rende. "One guy that was here said, 'I'm not even going to quote it to you. It's not worth it."

After meeting with the restoration company this family of 10 got some more bad news. The toxic fumes permeated everything that isn't metal. They have bins outside to collect the clothes that can be washed - but everything else will have to be thrown away.

On top of that, they will have to pay $15,000 to get dumpsters to throw away everything they own.

They called insurance to cover the contents of the house.

"He said they won't pay a dime because of chemical intrusion," Katrina said.

The family did install a radon filtration system which would work in theory. But this family is done taking risks.

"My question was what if that radon system's motor fails, what happens?" Katrina said.

The Rendes have considered selling it. A builder did come through with an offer.

"It was $189,00," Katrina said. "For a home that the one next door just sold above asking, I think, at $375,000."

They are also weighing legal action - but their attorney called it "a long shot."

The family was told they first need $20,000 for an environmental assessment to see who knew what, and when - just to determine who to sue.

And whatever they decide, they have to do it fast. The camper in the driveway is not equipped to handle a Michigan winter.



A GoFundMe has been set up to help this family HERE.