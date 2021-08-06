Family of Black teen shot at for asking directions incensed at shorter jail sentence

The man who was convicted for shooting at then 14-year-old Brennan Walker in 2018 as he sought directions to school, received a new sentence last week.

Jeffrey Zeigler will be eligible for parole starting May 21st of next year.

"What concerns me the most is the message that was sent a white judge gave a former white firefighter six months for possibly murdering a Black boy on camera and lying about it," said Lisa Wright, Brennan's mother. "I know he’s going to get out in May. I don’t think they’re going to listen to my cries. I don’t think they’re going to listen to the mental anguish I’ve been through."

Ziegler’s two-year sentence for felony firearm effectively was canceled out for the time he already spent in prison.

Judge Jeffrey Matis gave Zeigler a 30-month to 10 year-sentence for a second assault charge with some credit for time served.

Zeigler appealed his initial four to 10-year sentence. His legal team argued that now-retired Judge Wendy Potts, who handed it down, went beyond sentencing guidelines and did not explain why.

Brennan Walker and his mom, Lisa Wright.

In July of last year, the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered that his punishment be reconsidered.

Zeigler’s lawyer declined to comment Friday.

Lisa Wright says Zeigler apologized for shooting at her son during last week’s hearing, but it’s one neither she, nor Brennan, fully accept.

"He doesn’t have any real negative preservations toward the defendant but I can’t say he accepted the apology," she said. "It’s something that of course he thinks about every day. It changed him."

Walker recently graduated from high school and will start college in Florida this fall.

Jeffrey Zeigler.

While his mother expects Zeigler will be granted parole next spring, there’s no guarantee that will happen. Even so, she plans to ll oppose his release.

They are planning a civil lawsuit against Zeigler and his wife.

