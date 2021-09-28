Family of Jessica Starr proposes splash pad to honor her memory in Novi

article

The family of the late FOX 2 Meteorologist Jessica Starr is proposing a splash pad, complete with rainbows and 3,200 feet of weather-themed fun, to honor her legacy in Novi.

Jessica's mother, Carol, shared her vision with the Novi City Council on Monday to build a 3,200-square-foot splash pad at Novi's Bosco Park. According to the city of Novi, the splash pad will include some design ideas from the Starr children, Noah and Riley.

"We wanted to have a place where her family could go and she could be remembered in a positive, happy, fun environment," said Carol. "One of the things her son and daughter said was a splash park so we thought what better place to be than with laughing, fun children and sunshine."

Our friend and coworker died in 2018 shortly after she had SMILE Eye Surgery done. Her husband, Dan Rose, shared videos that Jessica recorded on her phone detailing her daily battle to see and live with the pain from the fallout of her operation.

The Starr family has not been prepared to do anything to honor her legacy until now and Carol said both of her children go to school in Novi and live near Bosco Park.

The proposed splash pad would be accessible to all visitors regardless of age and abilities and will be operated remotely with sensors to activate the water.

The Starr family is partnering with Novie Parks Foundation to fundraise $400,000 for initial construction. The proposal is still in the preliminary stages and will be shared in the future.

"I can think of no better avenue to express her joy and zeal for life then to create something like this where kids will laugh and enjoy themselves for years into the future," said Mayor Bob Gatt. "It is something that will live on forever."

Jessica was a Michigan native, born in Southfield and raised in Commerce Township. She received two meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.