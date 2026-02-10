Meijer pharmacies offering GLP-1 weight loss medications at lower prices with savings programs

article

A new program by Meijer pharmacies is providing more access to GLP-1 weight loss medication in Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based chain announced Tuesday it is making Wegovy and Ozempic more affordable to customers by accepting savings programs available with NovoCare.

As a result, the plan will reduce out-of-pocket costs for eligible patients and includes introductory pricing for first-time coupon users, and grant access to the newly FDA-approved oral Wegovy pill, as an alternative to injectable treatment.

"The initiative reflects Meijer’s broader focus on making healthcare more accessible and affordable, while also supporting customers through pharmacist guidance and its Nutrition by Meijer program, which offers personalized nutrition support for GLP-1 users," said a spokesperson.

Meijer pharmacy locations are offering thee medications at reduced prices. Patients who haven’t used a coupon previously can get the two lowest‑dose Wegovy or Ozempic injection pens for $199 per month for their first two months.

These prescription fills must be completed before March 31, 2026. After the introductory period, most doses will be available for $349 per month, while the highest Ozempic dose remains at $499 per month.

Meijer also announced the availability of the newly FDA-approved oral Wegovy pill, offering customers a convenient alternative to injectable GLP-1 therapy. Eligible patients can access special pricing through the NovoCare program, including out-of-pocket options starting at $149 per month and insurance co-pays as low as $25.

Customers can visit their local Meijer pharmacy and present a coupon from NovoCare when filling their prescription. No insurance is required, and Meijer pharmacists are available to guide individuals through the process and answer any questions about eligibility and redemption.

The Nutrition by Meijer program offers virtual consultations with its registered dietitians and personalized programs for GLP-1 users.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we’re committed to meeting their needs by partnering with leading pharmacy discount programs," said Jackie Morse, group vice president of pharmacy and health. "Meijer is proud to offer greater access to GLP-1 medications at a price that allows individuals to take charge of their health, and our team is equipped with the knowledge our customers need when selecting GLP-1 treatments."

For more information, customers are encouraged to visit their local Meijer pharmacy.

The Source: Information for this report is from Meijer.



