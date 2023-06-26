Family of lineman electrocuted while working on downed line in Lincoln Park left heartbroken

Lineman Austin Chappell was electrocuted last weekend coming in contact with a live wire while working in Lincoln Park.

The 30-year-old was supposed to come back home to Alabama, next week to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

"I just hope that other women who are married to linemen don't have to go through this - and I know that there are. There's no words to describe the pain," said his wife, Sara Chappell. "He was my best friend. We both loved each other until the end of this world.

"We always used to say 'I love you through every storm and through every hitch.' And that was our thing. Through the storm, we will always love each other."

Austin’s wife Sara is up from Alabama collecting the rest of his things while the family is in a haze of sadness.

"He's a dad, he's a father, he's a son, a grandson," said Jeff Chappell, the victim's father.

"To be honest I don't think I've ever seen him in a bad mood, he was a good dude, a country boy," said Nicholas Caine, Chappell's friend and colleague.

Austin was working in Southeast Michigan since January working for Stateline – contracted by DTE. He was living with friend and colleague Nicholas Caine – who started a fundraising page for his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

"If that’s the last thing they need to worry about is how to put food on the table and pay that bill," said Caine. "If that's one less worry they have, then maybe they can grieve."

This all happened Saturday – off Annabelle near Outer Driver in Lincoln Park. Austin was electrocuted and pronounced dead at the scene.

"We as a family have questions also about (if) proper safety protocols were followed, was there proper equipment on-site, was somebody trained on-site to help him," his father said.

FOX 2 reached out to the contract company Austin worked for, Stateline. They said at this point they’re not releasing anything about his death.

In brief statement from DTE – they expressed their love and support to his family.

Donate: If you would like to help the family, enter the name Sara Chappell in the donation area for the Fallen Lineman Organization HERE.

The late Austin Chappell and his family.



