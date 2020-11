It was the early morning of Mar. 17. Steven Radcliff, 27, was crossing the street in the area of Dequindre and East Robinhood, when a vehicle fatally struck him.

Police later put out a description of that vehicle, a 2011-2012 white Ford Escape.

FOX 2's Hilary Golston sat down with Steven's mother, Beverly Winfrey, for a Crime Stoppers interview.

Watch video above.