Family offers reward in case of teen missing at MSU

The family of a missing teenager last seen while visiting Michigan State University is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to finding Brendan Santo.

The search for Santo, 18, continued Saturday on the campus of Michigan State University. Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley around midnight on Oct. 29.

Santo, a resident of Rochester Hills is not a student at MSU but was visiting friends when he may have been walking to the Brody Neighborhood on the west side of campus. Santo is a freshman at Grand Valley State University.

His car was found in the area, but Santo remains missing.

Santo is described as 5-foot-10-inches, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.

A family member says it’s completely out of character for him to just vanish. News of Brendan’s disappearance has been shared over and over on social media.

"We recognize that this has been a concerning time for members of our community and beyond and we appreciate the outpouring of support from each of you and your individual efforts to spread awareness about our ongoing efforts," said Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Michigan State University Police Marlon Lynch. "We will continue our tireless search and investigation, and we will do everything we can to bring Brendan home."

The family is now offering a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan for information leading to Brendan's return home.

A number of law enforcement departments have joined the search for Santo, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Michigan State Police.

Tips about Santo's whereabouts should be share with MSUPD at 844-99-MSUPD, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.