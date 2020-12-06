Family traumatized after shots were fired into their Detroit home

It was Thursday night around 8:45 at the intersection of Philip and East Canfield, when Crystal Beauford was in the family room of her eastside home. She had just put her kids to bed and was talking to her aunt when all of a sudden:

“I looked down, I saw the red beams,” Beauford said. “They were actually moving and I instantly dive on the floor.”

The red beams were a laser coming from a gun.

“Once I dived on the floor, shots immediately started being fired into my home,” Beauford said.

The single mother said she crawled to her children’s room and called 911. She took a video with her cell phone after police arrived. The video shows windows of her car were also shot out.

While she’s distraught, thankfully she and her family survived. Beauford is haunted by how things could have played out if she wouldn’t have sent her kids to be when she did.

The shooting has left the mother scared and vulnerable.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

