Jewish synagogue targeted by active shooter threat in West Bloomfield

The Brief A Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield was targeted by an active shooter on Thursday. The Temple Israel building had smoke plumes coming out of the roof of the group. The Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all organizations to go into lockout protocol.



Police are responding to a scene in West Bloomfield for an active situation. Sources say an active shooter threat located in the area of Temple Israel.

A major scene was reported at Temple Israel, located on Walnut Lake Road.

Smoke was seen spewing from the building with several police vehicles spotted around the perimeter. There were also several police vehicles seen in the area.

2 p.m. update – No injuries are reported

Authorities are reporting that there are no injuries, and all people have been accounted for.

The Associated Press reported that "security engaged in gunfire" with the suspect and that they were at large.

Active Shooting at Jewish Synagogue

What we know:

A vehicle crashed into the Temple Israel building on 5725 Walnut Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township late Thursday morning, an official with the early childhood learning center.

All kids and teachers have been evacuated and are accounted for, the official added.

They added the vehicle caught on fire, which is why there was smoke from the building and firetrucks at the scene.

Michigan State Police are also aware of the shooting and responded to the scene.

"We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response. Troopers are also increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district," the posted online.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit ordered all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol.

Detroit's FBI field office is also responding.

What we don't know:

There are no details about the shooter or any victims.

Police will give an update soon.

Local perspective:

Police near the synagogue were spotted with high-powered weapons.

There were also dozens of police in the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

Carolyn Krieger, a well-known publicist who is a member of the temple told FOX 2 on air that the temple was a "wonderful place."

"It is the most wonderful place and it is the largest if not the largest reform temple in the United States. It is where my children went and were confirmed it is where I was married by. I know all the rabbis. This is just heartbreaking.

"I don't know anything except for what you are reporting. I know that all buildings are on lockdown probably everywhere, not just Jewish-focused buildings. This is such a tight-knit community. We all care about each other and we are all connected. This is so heartbreaking."

Counterterrorism Expert on Shooting

Eric O'Neil spoke to FOX 2 about how police are going to immediately address the scene:

I would suggest, and or suspect that it is, you know, and is being treated as a terror, an act of terrorism, especially if the FBI are immediately in involved. It certainly seems to have a lot of the hallmarks. The vehicle rammed into the building provides a point of entry. And then you have an active shooter. I can't tell you. And I'm not sure if the reporting has suggested that shots are still being fired or if the shooter has been neutralized. But the fact that the FBI was on the plea is a good thing. that means that they're giving all the support to local law enforcement that they would require in order to handle this as, as quickly and as safely as possible.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.