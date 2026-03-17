2nd suspect arrested after dozens of living and dead pets found in Michigan home

The Brief A second person is in custody in connection with an animal cruelty case in Flint Township. Kim Shires and his wife Brenda are accused of going into hiding after multiple animals, both dead and alive, were found living in squalor in their home.



A man who police say went on the run after authorities uncovered multiple animals in horrific conditions inside his Flint Township home is now in custody.

Kim Shires, 65, was caught Monday afternoon at a hotel in Indiana, Flint Township police said. His wife, Brenda Shires, 65, was arrested last week in Grand Rapids.

The couple is facing charges of abandoning/cruelty to animals, killing/torturing animals, and dead animal violations.

As of Monday evening, Kim Shires was in jail in Indiana awaiting transfer to Michigan for arraignment on these charges.

Kim Shires (Flint Township Police)

The backstory:

On Feb. 10, Flint Township police and animal control officers found 61 living dogs and three cats inside the Shires' home. Another 26 deceased dogs and one dead cat were found in trash bags near the front door of the house.

Body camera footage and photos from inside the house show the squalor the animals were forced to endure.

"The air burned the eyes and lungs," the police department wrote. "Officers had to work in shifts because remaining inside for extended periods was unsafe."

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Genesee County Animal Control (GCAC) described how the dogs ran and hid from the people looking to help them, clinging to things like dirty beds when approached.

Items could be seen on counters in the kitchen, but it is unclear if any humans also lived inside the home.