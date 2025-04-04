Family's service dog killed in house fire that destroyed everything they owned

Christian Furlough and his wife were working Door Dash on Sunday night. When they got home — their house on Meyers Street in Detroit was on fire.

The backstory:

"It’s been a lot - we just moved here, and that was everything I had," said Furlough.

He says he tried desperately to get inside so he could save their service dog, Midnight.

"So I destroyed the window and … it shattered the bones on my hand," Furlough said.

Sadly Midnight — still a puppy at just eight months old — died in the fire.

"I’d be lying to the news if I told you I am staying strong - I’m only 20," he said. "I’ve been through a lot, but this is probably the most I’ve ever had to experience."

The Furloughs’ three-month-old baby boy was at his great-grandmother’s house the night of the fire.

"The baby has nothing - all he has is a single box of Pampers that my grandma bought," said Ruth Williams, grandmother.

Christian and his wife moved to Detroit right before the baby was born.

"In South Carolina I was working three jobs just to try to have everything for my son by the time he was born," he said.

And because of his injury, he now can't work.

"I just started a job so I can’t even work now, so we have no income," he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Christian and his family - we will be putting a link HERE.

"They just need help, they’re young and they’re trying," said Ruth Williams, their grandmother.

Bottom photo: Christian Furlough, top photo: his baby boy and service dog Midnight.

The Source: The information for this story was gathered by interviewing the Furlough family.



