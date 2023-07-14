Fargo Police: 1 officer dead, 2 critical, suspect dead in shooting

The Fargo Police Department has confirmed one of its officers is dead and two other officers are in critical condition following a shooting near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo on Friday. The suspect is also dead, and one other civilian was seriously injured.

The police department held a press conference Saturday and provided additional details about what unfolded on Friday and named the officers involved.

"The events of the last 24 hours have been among the most difficult in our department’s nearly 150-year history. This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and the entire metro community," Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said in a statement. "As we all try to comprehend what has transpired and mourn the impact on our team and the entire community, we are bracing for extremely difficult days ahead. We know that we are joined by our metro community in this process and that brings comfort to all of us."

IDs of Fargo officers and suspect

Fargo police announced that 23-year-old Officer Jake Wallin, a native of St. Michael, Minnesota was fatally shot in the incident. Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes sustained gunshot wounds and are currently in critical stable condition.

Officer Dotas was a six-year veteran of the Fargo Police Department. Officer Wallin and Hawes were sworn in on April 19, 2023.

The suspect has been identified as Mohamad Barakat, 37, of Fargo. He was transported from the scene to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

"Kathryn and I pray for the officers, families and entire law enforcement community affected by today's incident in Fargo," Gov. Doug Burgum posted in a social media statement Friday.

Witness accounts of Fargo shooting

Multiple witnesses said the suspect began shooting on the busy street just before 3 p.m., and that officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

"I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down," witness Shannon Nichole told KFGO Radio. "My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver’s door."

"He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting!’" witness Chenoa Peterson told the Associated Press. "It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in that."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.