Farmington Hills food pantry hosting art fair to raise money ahead of busy season

Boxes and boxes and boxes rolled into the CARES food pantry in Farmington Hills Wednesday morning, carried by Livonia Stevenson High School students working as volunteers for the crucial food bank.

It was a welcome sight for Lonnell Steward, who runs the food pantry, which is based on Shiawassee Street. He said there's a misconception about just how tight the nonprofit's bottom line is.

"A lot of people have the notion that, ‘oh my gosh, you’re a pantry, everything is free'. No, we pay for 80% of our product and it's a pretty hefty bill each month. That's why we love all our donors," he said.

And he's hoping donors show up again this weekend when the food pantry hosts an art fair this weekend. It'll be open to th public with 10 different artists on hand to help with your holiday shopping early. Proceeds will go to CARES.

Good thing too as staff at CARES have seen a notable rise in need.

"In July, we were serving a little under 600," said Kitty Ostach, who also works at the pantry. "We had low 600s, now it's 700 and we're getting lots and lots of phone calls."

With the holiday season nearing and cold weather already descending on Southeast Michigan, many households will have tough decisions to make, like where money should go. If a family can forget about expenses for food, they can focus on paying electric bills or purchasing gifts.

"A lot of people have lost their jobs or just get in dire circumstances and can't pay their house bills. They can't pay for their utilities, so they at least can come here and get their food for free and have money for those other needs," said Lisa Holzknecht, a volunteer.

That includes people like Dena, who is between jobs and is the mother to teenage sons that need food. In the past, she's donated to CARES. Now she's using them as a client.

"I came in and it was so easy and they made it so easy," said Dena. "It's easy to get down on yourself, especially now when you'd rather be giving, and just for someone to help you out, it really is just amazing."

For more information, go to caresfh.org