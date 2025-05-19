Farmington Hills hazmat spill leaves road closed for cleanup

article

A tractor trailer leaking ferric chloride has led to a hazmat situation in a Farmington Hills neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Officials say at 5 p.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to a tractor trailer leaking ferric chloride out of the trailer and onto the road.

They say since the vehicle leaking the acid stopped on Middlebelt Road just south of Eight Mile Road, the Livonia Fire & Rescue Department were also called to the scene.

The Western Wayne Hazardous Materials Response Team was also sent to the scene due to the hazard of the incident.

The hazmat technicians wore specialized level A hazmat suits to enter the semi-trailer and stop the leak.

The road is closed until further notice, as the trucking company’s clean-up crew worked to clean the road.