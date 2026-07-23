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The Brief A Farmington Hills man was charged with illegal dumping after he discarded animal remains at a Southfield cemetery. 48-year-old Dwight Respess told police he placed animal heads in front of the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery for religious beliefs.



Southfield police say a Farmington Hills man was charged in connection to instances of animal remains being discarded near the entrance of a cemetery in the city.

The 48-year-old admitted to leaving the heads of pigeons and red snapper fish as part of a personal religious practice.

Dwight Respess was arraigned on a single count of illegal dumping.

Discarded animal remains in Southfield

What we know:

Over the past several months, reports of severed heads being left at the gates of the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery have come into Southfield police.

A months-long investigation into the cases ended in mid-July when officials identified Respess as the individual responsible for the incidents.

Both technology and investigative techniques were used to identify the Farmington Hills man.

When he met with investigators, he told them the remains were left "as part of a personal religious practice that he believed would protect him from death," according to a news release from Southfield police.

Dig deeper:

After a review from prosecutors, Respess was charged with one count of illegal dumping. He was arraigned on July 22 before being released after posting a $600 cash bond.

He'll be back in court on Aug. 12.

Police said the charges were based on the unlawful disposal of animal remains and not due to his religious beliefs or affiliations.