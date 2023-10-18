Farmington Hills man who stole $20k in KitchenAid Mixers gets jail time

The 31-year-old found guilty of stealing $20,000 worth of KitchenAid Mixers from Target over a years-long scheme will spend 128 days in jail.

Farmington Hills resident Brian Roussey was also sentenced to two years probation for three counts of organized retail fraud this week. He pled guilty in September after being accused of operating a theft and resale scheme for the KitchenAid branded-mixers from multiple metro Detroit Target locations from 2020-2022.

He was also ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to Target.

Roussey began stealing the mixers in late 2020 at various locations throughout Southeast Michigan. He would walk out of the building with the product without paying for them. From there, he'd sell the stolen appliances on Facebook Marketplace.

Each mixer costs upwards of $500.

The case was handled by the Michigan Attorney General's Organized Retail Crime unit, which works with Michigan State Police. Farmington Hills Police also assisted.

"Our FORCE Team works in concert with retailers, in this instance Target, to stop these theft-and-resale schemes that cost Michigan businesses and consumers millions of dollars every year," said Dana Nessel. "That partnership is critical to our work against organized retail fraud, and here it put an end to a two-year crime spree."