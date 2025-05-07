Farmington Hills motorcycle crash kills West Bloomfield Township man

The Brief A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car at the intersection of Northwestern Highway and 14 Mile on Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Speed is believed to be a factor.



A West Bloomfield Township man died Monday after a collision between a motorcycle and car in Farmington Hills.

Police said the 22-year-old motorcyclist and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Northwestern Highway and 14 Mile Road around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they provided medical care to the injured man until medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss," said Chief John Piggott. "As the weather warms and we see an increase in motorcycle activity, we urge all riders to wear helmets, use reflective gear and obey speed limits. Drivers are urged to stay alert, check blind spots and avoid distractions to ensure everyone’s safety."

According to police, the driver of the car has been cooperating with investigators. They were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say speed is believed to be a factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-871-2610.