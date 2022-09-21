Farmington Hills teen found guilty for suffocating mom to be sentenced Wednesday

A judge will sentence a Farmington Hills man convicted of killing his mom on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury in March of first-degree premeditated murder.

Muhammad Altantawi was 16 at the time he pushed his mom out of a window. He arrived in court shortly after 1:30 p.m. without an attorney and objected to the entire pre-sentencing report, paragraph-by-paragraph. The judge ruled she would not strike anything from the report.

He also argued with the written victim impact statements, which at that time had not yet been read in court. The county prosecutor objected and said that there was no legal basis to allow the challenge of the victim impact statements.

The judge sided with the prosecution and would not allow the challenges.

Altantawi had been angry with his 35-year-old Nada Houranieh for divorcing his father, blaming her for causing their family to become split.

According to investigators, Altantawi suffocated his mom, before throwing her out of the third-floor window of the family's home in Farmington Hills. The incident happened in the summer of 2017.

He was arraigned on Aug. 28 of 2017 on a second-degree murder charge before it was amended to a premeditation count after a medical examiner's report determined Houranieh died from asphyxiation, while blunt force trauma contributed to her death.

Muhammad Altantawi was 16 at the time he pushed his mom out of a window.

Following a trial earlier this year, Altantawi was found guilty on March 14. It was the conclusion of a years-long case that started after the suspect's father Dr. Bassel Altantawi, was charged with felony fraud for billing insurance companies for services he didn't provide. He pled guilty to two counts of Medicaid fraud.

READ MORE: Farmington Hills mom allegedly pushed out window by son died of suffocation

Almost a year later, investigators were called to a home in Farmington Hills for a 911 call after a report of an unconscious woman being the victim of an accident. During the investigation, police determined the woman's death was not an accident before taking the teen suspect into custody.