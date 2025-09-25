article

The Brief Detroit's newest fast-casual restaurant location will open downtown on Friday, Sept. 26. CAVA offers Mediterranean cuisine, including its new chicken shawarma option. This is the second location to open in Michigan and the first in Detroit.



A Mediterranean-branded restaurant is opening its second location in Michigan and first in Detroit this Friday.

CAVA will open its doors on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit, adding another location to find favorite meals like chicken shawarma.

Big picture view:

On Friday, Sept. 26, CAVA will open up in Detroit at 636 Woodward Ave. The restaurant is a fast-casual restaurant that focuses on Mediterranean cuisine.

Menu options range from bowls, dips, and juices. The restaurant is high on its new chicken shawarma option it announced earlier this September. It comes with red pepper hummus, feta, corn, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, and plenty of other toppings.

"As we grow across the Midwest, we’re excited to welcome Detroit to our table to experience the bold flavors of our high-quality meals and Mediterranean hospitality while living out our mission to bring heart, health, and humanity to food," said Jeff Gaul, CAVA's chief development officer.

It previously opened a location in Canton earlier in June.

Related article

Dig deeper:

CAVA is aiming to open a thousand locations by 2032. So far, it's opened 400 spots in the U.S., encompassing 28 states.

The restaurant is looking to employ between 25 and 40 people. The eatery will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

It's also inviting anyone who wants to support a local cause as part of its opening. The restaurant will match any donations up to $1,000. The funds will be for Food Rescue US - Detroit.