Faster Horses music festival won't return to Michigan International Speedway in 2026, clerk confirms

The Brief Faster Horses will not be returning to Michigan International Speedway in 2026. The popular country music festival will not take place at MIS, the racetrack told the local government. The days-long festival was canceled in 2025.



The annual country music festival Faster Horses will not be returning to its traditional venue in 2026, a year after organizers said it would be taking a year off.

The clerk for the township where Michigan International Speedway is located confirmed the details in a text message.

Big picture view:

Faster Horses has typically been hosted at MIS in the summer, serving as a popular destination for fans of country music to see artists perform. The days-long festival was canceled in 2025 after organizers said they were "taking a year to make plans for a bigger and better Faster Horses for our fans that deserve the absolute best."

Typically, the event's lineup is released early in the year to give fans an opportunity to book their spot at the racetrack and buy tickets.

The speedway told the local government that Faster Horses would not be returning to MIS, Cambridge Township Clerk Rick Richardson confirmed to FOX 2.

The festival's status in 2026 was first reported by MLive.

