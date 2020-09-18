Fatal accident reported on Detroit's east side after two-car crash early Friday

Detroit police are investigating a deadly wreck where at least one person died on the city's east side.

A two-car crash at 7 Miles and Chalmers was being investigated by police after the two collided early Friday morning.

Detroit police have been at the scene since before 5 a.m., however, they haven't released much information regarding the wreck.

The cars involved appear to be a Dodge Challenger and a BMW.

Damage to the Dodge was extensive, with the driver side caved in, windows smashed out, the front dented and the doors ripped off.

It's not clear how the collision happened.

A tow truck arrived around 7:30 a.m. to start towing vehicles away.

FOX 2 will update this story as more details come in.