Westland landlord's had 'pattern' of sexual harassment against female tenants, feds say

The Brief A Westland man is accused of using his position as a landlord to sexually harass and coerce female tenants while they rented units. He's charged with violating the Fair Housing Act. Multiple victims were cited in a federal complaint of William Asper flashing them, making unwanted comments, and advances.



A former candidate for Westland mayor and landlord in the city is now the target of a federal lawsuit alleging he violated the Fair Housing Act.

William Asper requested sex in exchange for housing benefits while also exposing himself to tenants at the apartment he managed, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges in a new filing.

It's not the first time that Asper has been in hot water — but with a joint prosecution by the DOJ and Department of Housing and Urban Development now taking the reins, he could have to pay major fines if convicted.

Big picture view:

Asper owned and managed more than 20 properties in Southeast Michigan over nearly a decade.

In an unsealed complaint, the Eastern District of Michigan says he sexually harassed female tenants and refused to make necessary repairs to units rented by women, as well as threatened to evict tenants if they refused his demands for sex.

The discrimination allegedly happened from 2018 to 2025, and included various forms of sexual harassment.

Dig deeper:

In one example from 2019, Asper subjected a female tenant to repeated, "unwanted sexual comments, sexual propositions, and unwelcome sexual contact."

He proposed various means of paying rent. Asper also touched the tenant without her consent, regularly pulled her hair, grabbed her buttocks, and kissing her head, the complaint reads.

In several examples, he flashed the tenant while at her home, "often times while her young son was in the room."

Another case cited by federal prosecutors named an instance in 2024 when Asper made repeated unwelcome sexual comments and contact with another female tenant.

The experiences left tenants feeling unsafe and scared, leading to them filing police reports. That only led to more threats of retaliation of him evicting them.

Local perspective:

One tenant that FOX 2 spoke to described a disturbing instance with Asper, where the defendant walked into their home and made unwanted comments directed toward him and his wife.

"I was upstairs, I’m disabled and everything. My wife was helping me to get into the shower. He proceeded to walk into the home unannounced and proceeded to walk up the stairs and as he walks up the stairs," he said. "I’m standing there completely naked getting ready to get in the shower and makes a sexual comment stating that my "area" isn’t big enough to be in his home and to get out."

What's next:

The lawsuit was pursued by multiple departments within the federal government.

Further steps within the case will take place in federal court.