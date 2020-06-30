Father and son celebrate 10 year organ donation anniversary

As Bobby Robinson confronted diabetes, he found that medical condition had led to another, affecting his kidneys.

"My son was watching me go through dialysis every day and it was draining me," said Bobby Robinson.

That is when his son Branden, offered to be his kidney donor and provide the ultimate gift of life.



The transplant took place on June 30 2010 - 10 years ago this week.



"It was without hesitation that I would donate the kidney to him, this was the man who gave me life," said Branden Robinson.



A retired teacher, Bobby now lives in Atlanta with his wife and is doing well.

"My kidneys are working, my right kidney and that makes me feel great after 10 years," he said.

Branden says donating an organ is much like a woman having a baby for the first time.

Advertisement

"You know it's going to hurt, you have anything to compare it to - but you know you must do it, to bring forth life," he said.



Because of medical issues like diabetes and hypertension, minorities are more likely to need a donated organ, but many are reluctant to be organ donors.

Branden believes fear and misconceptions stand in the way.

"A lot of people feel if you sign up to be an organ tissue donor on your license and if you are in an accident, a doctor may not save you," he said.

The Robinsons hope their story will encourage people of color to understand that organ donation gives life; it does not take it away.



"Hoping this story will let people know that you can save a life and might even save your own," Branden said.