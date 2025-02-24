The Brief Two people died and several others were injured after a four-car crash on I-75 over the weekend A father and stepson duo were among the first to help out after spotting the scene while driving on the highway Among those injured in the crash were two toddlers



Two people died and several others were injured after four cars were involved in a deadly wreck on I-75 over the weekend.

Prosecutors are now reviewing the case while the two good Samaritans who responded to the scene and helped those injured were left thankful for their safety.

Big picture view:

On Sunday afternoon, a 58-year-old woman driving an old Ford sedan with a passenger inside failed to brake before crashing into the back of a 2021 Chevy Traverse that was slowing down due to traffic.

The Traverse, which had three people inside, then crashed into Kia SUV that had four people inside, as well as a Jeep with one driver.

Both the passenger in the Ford, a 50-year-old man from Novi, and a 56-year-old woman from Farmington Hills who was in the Kia, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Other occupants in the vehicle, including two toddlers, were also injured in the crash.

Prosecutors are now reviewing the crash after a report from Michigan State Police directed blame to the Ford sedan.

What they're saying:

It was a dad and his stepson who were traveling to Detroit that were the first to respond to the scene, near Mack Avenue.

"It was pretty horrific, I mean, being a parent, you don’t know whether to attend to the injured or to keep your eyes on your kids or to watch out for traffic, you know?" said Sal Kachal. "So my head and my focus was everywhere."

He was traveling with 15-year-old Nicholas Jirjis, who both pulled over to help after witnessing the crash.

"There was a baby trapped in a car and there was a gas leak in the car and the baby needed to be out the car," said Jirjis. "My stepdad couldn’t get the car seat undone, so I went to the passenger side and I got it undone."

As they waited for first responders to arrive, they helped direct traffic the best they could.

Kachal admitted both he and his stepson were "pretty much traumatized by the scene."

"It just takes a toll on you mentally," he said.