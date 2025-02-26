FBI: Convicted kidnapper facing child porn charges after missing teen found at Detroit home

article

The Brief Devan Cook, 30, is accused of recording sex acts with a missing teen girl. Cook led FBI agents to a Detroit home where the girl was in January, about three months after she had run away from home. He was on parole for unlawful imprisonment when he was caught with the child.



A man on parole for unlawful imprisonment is now facing child porn charges stemming from an investigation after a teen girl was found at a home in Detroit, according to court records.

The FBI alleges in court documents that 30-year-old Devan Cook was recording sex acts with the missing child.

The backstory:

According to the recent filing, the mother of a missing 15-year-old girl told an unnamed organization in January that she believed she knew where her daughter was. That organization reported this information to the FBI, who determined that the girl may be at a home in Redford Township.

The day FBI received this information, agents went to that Redford apartment, where they spoke to Cook's brother and got his phone number. They contacted Cook by phone and learned that the girl was at a home in Detroit.

Agents went to that home and found the girl, who was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. During that evaluation, authorities say she said she had been with a man named Eric Slope since running away in October 2024, when she was 14. Eric Slope was actually Devan Cook.

The girl told authorities that when she met Cook, he told her he could bring her to his Redford apartment to have sex.

According to court documents, the girl eventually told Cook that she was a 14-year-old runaway. She also allegedly told him that her mother was looking for her.

This upset Cook, and he allegedly said he did not want to call police because he was a convicted kidnapper on probation and could not be caught with a child.

Dig deeper:

After authorities found the missing girl, she consented to a search of her phone.

According to court documents, her phone contained numerous videos of Cook and the girl having sex. Those videos appeared to be recorded by Cook, authorities said.

The day agents spoke to Cook, he allegedly texted her, "Delete everything."

Cook is now facing a production of child pornography charge.