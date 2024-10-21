FBI issues revision to violent crime stats - showing numbers are up

The FBI recently revised national crime statistics with a quiet edit for the year 2022 showing the total number of violent crime incidents including murders, assaults and rapes rose to 1,256,671 in 2022 from 1,197,930 in 2021, an increase of more than four percent.

On the campaign trail former President Donald Trump has been battered with a number of fact-checks on rising crime since he was in office with Biden-Harris administration taking credit for what had been reported as a drop of over 2 percent.

Joining the Pulse tonight is former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee and defense attorney Terry Johnson to talk about the numbers.

Other topics involve the topic of abortion protection selling point Democrats have made hay with in recent years, and how it may be resurrected once again more effectively on the verge of Election Day Nov. 5, and political deep-fakes and how to spot what's real - or what isn't.

