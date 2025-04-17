FBI search home of missing Inkster teen's boyfriend, search continues

The Brief 17-year-old London Thomas has been missing since April 5 and was last seen when she was dropped off to meet her 23-year-old boyfriend. The latest update from the police was that they raided the suspected house but found nothing. There is a $2,500 reward if your tip can help bring her home.



Law enforcement have searched the home of a missing teen's boyfriend's house.

17-year-old London Thomas has been missing since April 5.

She was last seen when her sister dropped London off to meet her 23-year-old boyfriend at a house on Carlysle Street in Inkster.

The FBI and crime scene investigators suited up and worked the Inkster home of the 23-year-old boyfriend of 17-year-old Thomas on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the mother, Jasma Bennett, says her latest update from the police was that they raided the suspected house but found nothing.

Local perspective:

On Thursday, family, friends, and concerned community members continued their search through woods and wetlands for any trace of London.

This search was the second in the past week, as London’s father, Cedric Salisbury, says her phone last pinged near Cooper Elementary in Westland.

Groups of volunteers split off to scour the fields, nearby communities, and Hines Park.

"We’re just trying to get answers. Inkster police haven’t been reaching out to us," said Salisbury. "It’s a community effort at this point, and we’re going to continue to search."

Why you should care:

But each day this family doesn't hear from London grows more concerning—her mom says London never goes more than a day without talking to her sisters.

"I just feel like there’s a lot of missing information, and I don’t know why," she said. "And I don’t know what’s going on. It’s to the point where what am I to do? What am I to think?"

The answer—a clue—could be found throughout this desperate search or the right tip from somebody brave enough to come forward.

"Somebody knows something, and they’re not saying what it is. And it’s going to come out. Just as God has touched these people to help us, God is going to touch everyone and let the truth be seen," her mom said.

What you can do:

If you’ve seen London or have a tip about her, please contact the police. There is a $2,500 reward if your tip can help bring her home.