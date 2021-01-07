FDA-approved coronavirus test hits Amazon marketplace. Here's how much it costs

article

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test has hit Amazon's marketplace as cases of the virus continue to inundate the country.

The DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit, which has been authorized for emergency use, is available on Amazon.com by a third-party retailer.

The product appears to be the only take-home test available to date on Amazon. The e-commerce giant also can't predict if and when it will have more tests available.

The test, which has been authorized for use by both individuals with and without symptoms of COVID-19, comes at a price. While a single pack costs $110, a set of 10 will run consumers $1,000.

Consumers can still get tested for free at health centers and select pharmacies nationwide. However, as cases mount and the lines outside of clinics to get tested grow longer, some may pay extra for the safety and convenience of an at-home test.

Prior to the holidays, residents across the country waited for hours just to enter clinics, further proving that the nation's testing system was unable to keep pace with the virus.

The price for DxTerity's kit includes prepaid express return shipping and laboratory PCR testing, according to the listing. Results of the test are also said to be available within 24 to 72 hours after the laboratory receives the sample.

However, Amazon isn't alone in its efforts.

Walmart and Sam's Club have also rolled out a series of at-home coronavirus test kits online that also cost a pretty penny.

While there are a few more COVID-19 test collection kit options on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com, they are priced roughly the same as DxTerity's tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.