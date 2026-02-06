14 new Sheetz locations planned for Southeast Michigan in 2026

article

The Brief Sheetz is opening 14 new sites in Metro Detroit in 2026. Sheetz has plans for new stores in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The 24-hour gas station and convenience store chain has over 800 locations in seven states.



This year a Sheetz may be coming to an area near you, with the chain boasting ambitious expansion plans for Southeast Michigan.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based company is planning to open 14 new restaurant and convenience store locations as part of a $500 million investment in the state for 2026.

Each store will employ at least 30 employees, which the company says will be mostly full-time, amounting to about 400 new jobs created.

New locations include two in Taylor, with additional sites planned for Eastpointe, Ypsilanti, Warren, Novi, Fraser, Orion Township, Macomb, Shelby Township, Belleville and Royal Oak.

Some proposed Sheetz locations have faced community pushback in the past by some suburbs, citing traffic and noise concerns from the 24-hour gas station convenience stores, including one site in Farmington Hills which was shot down by elected officials.

Despite some Detroit-area resistance, the family-owned chain operates more than 800 locations throughout seven states.

New store openings are planned for:

19001 East 9 Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021

2103 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

5970 12 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092

20623 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

39471 West 12 Mile Rd., Novi, MI 48377

32981 Utica Rd., Fraser, MI 48026

4160 S. Lapeer Rd., Orion Township, MI 48359

8200 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

45075 North Gratiot Ave., Macomb, MI 48042

7828 22 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp, MI 48317

7840 Haggerty Rd., Belleville, MI 48111

2003 12 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092

3200 West 14 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073

50980 North Ave., Macomb, MI 48042

"All new locations will feature Sheetz's award-winning Made-to-Order menu, where customers can order any of Sheetz's customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock, including breakfast all day, subs, sandwiches, pizza, chicken, salads, cold brew, milkshakes, smoothies and more," the company said in a release.

Sheetz Public Affairs Manager Nick Ruffner said 2026 is a big year for Sheetz in Michigan.

"We can't wait to become part of these communities, and we look forward to serving the specific needs of our neighbors in each of these areas," he said. "Whether that's satisfying late-night cravings, providing a quick fill-up, or offering a safe space to gather, we're committed to creating places where both customers and employees feel welcomed."