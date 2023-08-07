FDA approves first pill for postpartum depression

For the first time ever, the FDA has approved a pill to help women suffering from postpartum depression, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration granted approval for the drug, Zurzuvae, for adults experiencing severe depression related to childbirth or pregnancy.

For mom Guinevere Dorado, she suffered from depression each time her kids were born.

"I experienced postpartum with both children," she said. "When I had my daughter, I just had to grow out of it and honestly it took three years."

When her son was born 15 months ago, she struggled to find help, which eventually lead her to Dr. Kurt Wharton and Corewell Health for a three-day in-hospital treatment.

"For the last several years, we've been the only center in Michigan that's been able to provide appropriate FDA treatment for severe postpartum depression. It's using a product called Zulresso but it requires a three-day admission to the hospital and 60 hours of an IV infusion of this hormone," Dr. Wharton said.

That will change with Zurzuvae, which will allow moms to stay home and not be separate from their newborn.

"And now we have a pill that a woman can take once a day for two weeks," Dr. Wharton said. "What we’ve seen in the research studies to date, is that by day three women are feeling better and almost everyone feels better by day 15."

Dorado says the in-hospital treatment worked but it wasn't ideal to leave her family behind.

Medical professionals hope it can save more lives because postpartum depression can be deadly.

"The leading cause of maternal death is suicide," Dr. Wharton said.

That’s why access to more private treatment is crucial

"In the past when we’ve offered women treatment to come be an inpatient with us they were declined there is a stigma in our country about mental health," Dr. Wharton said.

Now the medication could be used for other forms of medication as well.

"Biogen and Sage Therapeutics are actually asking for permission to use this medication for chronic anxiety and depression we’ll have to see how that goes," Dr. Wharton said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.