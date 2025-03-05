Federal Funding Cuts: Impacts in Michigan

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee had more than an earful of dire predictions from a variety of organizations across the state depending on federal funding.

While Trump told Congress about all the waste his administration is weeding out, he said nothing about his proposed freeze on federal funding which has been placed on hold by the courts.

East Lansing Senator Sam Singh, who chairs oversight, heard one dire story after another if the federal freeze is unfrozen.

The people who spoke included a woman from Head Start, a speaker who testified on feeding those in need, and another agency who prepares disabled citizens to get a job and contribute to the economy.

Of course, state senators can not control decisions in the nation's capitol, but they would be called up to pick up the slack with state tax dollars if the federal freeze is lifted.