'Feed the Frontlines' helps those fighting pandemic and restaurants at same time

"We are so grateful for your service," said Musheya Glenn. "Thank you so very much."

A kind message to all of our first responders and frontline workers and what better way to say thank you, than with some loaded tacos.

FOX 2: "What was the reaction from the officers?"

"So grateful," she said. "They were very grateful."

Glenn, the owner and chef of Detroit Taco Bar, was contacted by the city of Detroit to participate in its "Feed the Frontlines Detroit" program. Through donations it buys food from Detroit restaurants to support them and then feeds our hardworking heroes on the frontlines.

"Right now it's a give and take situation with everybody," she said. "We're scratching each other's backs right now."



Glenn says, although they're doing carry-out orders during this crisis, the number of customers they've gotten has been cut in half. She's also had to lay off four out of six of her employees.

"I couldn't afford to pay everybody," she said. "We rotate them out."

So forget waiting for 'Taco Tuesday,' Glenn sent 80 meals to Detroit's 8th Precinct Monday afternoon: beef, chicken, veggies... and lots and lots of cheese.

"I set it up so they could build their own tacos," she said.

Despite a decrease in sales, Glenn and her team is still giving back, donating meals on their own - to healthcare workers at Henry Ford and Sinai Grace hospitals in Detroit.

"We sent it to everybody not just nurses, (but) transporters, housekeeping," she said. "Everybody is working together."

Glenn is feeling thankful to be able to help - through the Feed the Frontlines Detroit program.



"We're going to hang in there," she said.

She is hoping other small, local restaurant owners will take advantage as well.

"We will get through this," she said. "We will."

>>To learn more about the Feed the Frontlines program, GO HERE.