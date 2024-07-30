Feeling anxiety due to political talk by loved ones? You're not alone

What are the three things we were always told you don't talk about? Money, religion and politics.

But what if you want to talk politics with your spouse or partner and they completely disagree - then what?

"This 2020 presidential debate showed us a nasty war of words," said Dr. Andrea Rodgers, Hegira Health. "Perhaps expected on that national stage, not acceptable around the kitchen table.

"Right now we are in an arena, a time frame, where we have every hot topic that could be, is being discussed very present in politics."

Hegira Health Psychologist Andrea Rodgers points out that from our money, our kids, our jobs, our health - all the issues are being discussed. And it's tough not to have a strong personal opinion and some anxiety.

"They're scared about change, they're scared about what's to come - so that's probably the main factor," Rodgers said.

Add to that social media and internet input and you have a constant source of material to debate.

Now, divorce lawyers are reporting an uptick in politics impacting marriages in a negative way. Because at the end of the day, it's almost impossible not to talk about the issues.

"If there's a topic that is very important to me, that is a deal-breaker, and my life partner sees it very differently, that is going to affect the stress of our relationship and our communication, because in marriage you want to have open communication," she said. "And if it's untouchable that impacts the marriage."

What about the couples who start out with similar political views, then, grow apart politically, but stay close emotionally?



Deena: "Is there a way to feel completely different politically and have a happy marriage?"

"There are absolutely some people who do that," she said. "They have different views on politics yet they can respect the view of their partner if it does not conflict with their belief system that it affects their daily life."

The bottom line, with any relationship, friendship, family member, you should expect and respect a different perspective.

"That's the beautiful thing about people, we see things differently so we have to respect the opinions of others," said Rodgers.

Some lawyers are saying as long as the country is dealing with this hot political climate, there's no reason to believe it's not going to be magnified at home and impact people's marriages.