FEMA and disability group hosting virtual townhall with resources for victims of June flooding

Federal officials and a group representing disabled residents in Macomb and Oakland County are hosting a joint virtual panel with resources and information for those impacted by flooding in June this year.

FEMA and the Disability Network Oakland & Macomb are hosting the town hall Friday over Zoom. It'll take place between 12 and 1:30 p.m.

The virtual event is for anyone that was impacted by heavy rainfall and severe flooding during a June 25-26 storm event that deluged Metro Detroit in record-breaking rain.

The panel will cover topics that include:

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program

U.S. Small Businesses Administration (SBA)

Flood Insurance and Disaster Risk Reduction Options

Other Recovery Resources that May Be Available to You

While DNOM is interested in helping businesses and people in affected areas, they are specifically interested in getting in touch with those who are disabled. Those who are less physically capable will have a harder time mitigating the damages from flood events.

"We are grateful for the outreach efforts and support FEMA has shown for families with disabilities who were impacted by the storms," said DNOM Community Relations Director Chip Werner. "We are planning several outreach opportunities following the October 22nd virtual event to connect families with resources."

For anyone interested in joining the townhall, they can register online here: https://tinyurl.com/48dmvc5e