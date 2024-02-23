FEMA workers visit Downriver to help in disaster relief with grant applications

Six months after severe weather rolled through southeast Michigan, dumping heavy rain and tornadoes, a team from FEMA went to Downriver to survey the damage. This comes after President Biden declared a major disaster from those storms.

Kathleen LaPointe’s Gibraltar home was one of many that suffered damages when severe weather brought storms, flooding and wind damage to parts of southeastern Michigan last August.

"We had over $50,000 in damage." LaPointe said.

On Friday, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews canvassed LaPointe’s neighborhood providing outreach to residents.

"Just checking to see if any of the residents have had damage to their home, if they registered - things like that, leaving them with some information," said Larissa Hale, a specialist with FEMA assistance.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Michigan and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

"If they did have any repairs to the home we do ask that they save their receipts," Hale said.

If there is a language barrier or the resident is not tech savvy, these crews say they are ready to help.

There’s also assistance for people with special needs.

Crew members say most people have been home and ready to learn to apply for a grant.

"At least a third of the homes that we’ve been going to, they’ve indicated that they’ve sustained damage - either damage, seepage, flooding damage, or wind damage," said Frank Disimino, FEMA crew leader.

But the key is to register. If you missed a crew member knocking at your door there are other ways to register.

"You can go online at Disaster Assistance.gov or you can call the 1-800-621-3362 number or visit one of our disaster recovery centers," Hale said. "We have two that have opened, one in Ingham County and one in Macomb County."

Many residents say they appreciate the outreach.

"I was very appreciative, LaPointe said. "So today, it was seamless, it took 15 to 20 minutes. It was great."



