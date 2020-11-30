Fenton teacher starts GoFundMe to give restaurant workers a boost this holiday season

A Fenton teacher has started a fundraiser to give some restaurant workers in the city a little boost this holiday season.

"They have been hit the hardest and I know there has been some relief given to them but they are still struggling. A lot of their employees have been laid off and when talking to them, I’m realizing more and more that they are facing so many challenges with this," said Jennifer Horton.

"There’s so much need for them to make ends meet right now. A lot of them have been unemployed since March. We have moms of babies that need formula for their babies, and you know, not only do they want to be able to provide a wonderful Christmas for their children they’re just trying to make ends meet right now and so anyone can go to go fund me and contribute."

"Honestly, driving through the town of Fenton and seeing all of these buildings quiet and locked up and knowing the faces that I once saw when I went into these restaurants, knowing that we’re coming up on the holiday season, which is usually a really big moneymaker for a restaurant, I just knew, I felt this knee that I had to do something to help," Horton said.

Now, she's hoping her fundraiser is an example that other people in other cities across metro Detroit may follow.

"I know that what I am seeing right now, it’s just a small percentage of people who are dealing with the same thing all over the state of Michigan. These people are in my own backyard and my hope is that this will inspire other people to start a GoFundMe in their own communities because this is just showing me how much generosity and giving there is out there, and people want to help."