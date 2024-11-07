Expand / Collapse search

Fiery Detroit crash leaves 2 women dead

Published  November 7, 2024 6:23am EST
Two women were killed early Thursday in a fiery crash on Detroit's east side. Police said one of the victims was ejected from the car, while the other woman was trapped when it caught on fire.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two women died early Thursday in a fiery crash on Detroit's east side.

Police said the victims were in a Ford Fusion when the car and a Chrysler 300 collided in the area of Forest and Mt. Elliott, not far from Warren and Gratiot, around 3:15 a.m.

The driver of the Fusion was ejected from the car, while her passenger was trapped as the car caught fire. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. 

A man who was driving the 300 was injured and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are still working to determine what led to the crash.

