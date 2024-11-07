Fiery Detroit crash leaves 2 women dead

Two women died early Thursday in a fiery crash on Detroit's east side.

Police said the victims were in a Ford Fusion when the car and a Chrysler 300 collided in the area of Forest and Mt. Elliott, not far from Warren and Gratiot, around 3:15 a.m.

The driver of the Fusion was ejected from the car, while her passenger was trapped as the car caught fire. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was driving the 300 was injured and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are still working to determine what led to the crash.