Fight at Great Lakes Crossing leads to false reports of active shooting

A fight at Great Lakes Crossing led to false reports of an active shooting on Saturday.

The mall was evacuated shortly after 6:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting. According to Auburn Hills Police, no shots were ever fired.

Police say a fight broke out between teens, and at one point, pepper spray was pulled out and used.

"Auburn Hills Police Officers are on the scene of an assault and battery at Great Lakes Crossing Mall. One of the parties involved use pepper spray. The area is safe, EMT’s are treating those effected by the spray. No gunshots were fired, no guns were involved," police said in a tweet.