‘Fight for her life’: Mom discharged from hospital with newborn after 52-day-long COVID-19 battle

Laura Steeves had more than one reason to celebrate after being discharged from Saint Luke’s Hospital. Not only had Steeves given birth to her son, Logan, at the Kansas City, Missouri medical facility, she also overcame a multi-week long battle with coronavirus.

On June 8, staff gathered to cheer on Steeves and her son as they were wheeled out of the facility after a 52-day-long stay. Video of the touching goodbye shows hospital staff sending the mom and son off in a farewell parade.

At 32 weeks pregnant, Steeves was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus. After doctors induced labor, Steeves spent 40 days in a “fight for her life” while Logan was treated in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

“Definitely a cause for celebration," the hospital wrote on Facebook of the pair’s release.

“Thank you, St. Luke's staff and medical team for keeping my family together and your hard work and dedication through these difficult times. I couldn't have asked for a better outcome for my family and I owe it to you and your staff,” Steeves wrote. “Special thanks to the COVID and NICU staff, they're working through a rough time and still able to provide the best level of treatment and care for patients and their families.”

As of June 11, there were more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri and over 850 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. In Kansas City, there were more than 1,500 confirmed cases.

Cases are rising in nearly half of U.S. states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer.

There is no single reason for the surges. In some cases, more testing has revealed more cases. In others, local outbreaks are big enough to push statewide tallies higher. But experts think at least some are due to lifting stay-at-home orders, school and business closures, and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus's spread.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.