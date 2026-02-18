Man at bus stop hit by minivan in daylight hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

The Brief Quavon Benson was struck by a vehicle while waiting for a bus Monday on Detroit's west side. The driver fled after hitting him, leaving an injured Benson lying in the road. Benson and his father want the driver to turn themself in.



A Detroit man was run down waiting at a bus stop on the city's west side. The driver kept going and now a plea for the suspect to do the right thing.

The backstory:

On Monday Quavon Benson was checking his phone for the bus arrival time. He suddenly looked up and saw a minivan barreling towards him.

"I was getting ready to get on a bus to go to work," he said. "I didn’t really have time to react."

Benson had a brush with death as the vehicle hit the 20-year-old and knocked him to the ground near Plymouth and Evergreen in Detroit.

"I was hoping I would make it out alive," he said.

But as Benson lay on the ground, the driver of the vehicle fled.

"Why did you leave?" Benson said.

His father Marshawn Mackie also has a message for the hit-and-run driver.

"What if it was your child or family member?" Mackie said. "Mistakes happen but you didn’t even have the sense to stop."

Benson is now on crutches and can’t work. The 20-year-old says the incident also caused mental trauma, pain and bruises.

But he realizes his survival is nothing short of a miracle.

"Luckily, I walked away with no broken bones," he said.

Detroit police tell FOX 2 the search for the suspect continues.

"There's anger but then but again I feel okay about it because I'm alive to tell it," he said.

If you witnessed anything regarding this incident, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The family also started a GoFundMe to help support Benson. GO HERE to learn more or to donate.

