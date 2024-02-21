'Figure Skating in Detroit' teaches Black girls confidence, discipline

Figure Skating in Detroit is teaching children of color valuable lessons while introducing them to a sport that's historically left them on the sidelines.

The non-profit organization, which began in Harlem and expanded into Detroit, introduces six to 15-year-old girls to "leadership and academic focused programs, wrapped around the discipline and physical rigors of skating," according to Figure Skating Detroit.

Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton emceed a cancer fundraiser at Detroit's Campus Martius on Feb. 8, where the young ladies performed.

"It's just remarkable what these programs do for young women," Hamilton said.

Last year, Starr Andrews became only the second Black woman to earn a medal at the U.S. nationals in 35 years. The first was Debi Thomas back in 1988.

These rare accomplishments are not lost on these young skaters and their families.

"It's very empowering because not a lot of Black girls get to skate," said Leah Collins, an 11-year-old figure skater. "This gives me a lot of confidence because I started out really late, but I got it all quickly and fast, so I was proud of myself."

Skates, costumes, events – the sport is an expensive one. However, Priority Health's Total Health Foundation supports the program financially, lifting the burden off of parents.

"Figure skating in Detroit definitely introduced me and my daughter to a whole sport that I was never introduced to," said Simone Collins, Leah's mom. "On top of that, it helped cut costs."

The girls of Figure Skating in Detroit performing at Campus Martius on Feb. 8, 2024.

"They are doing mentorship, they are doing life skills, they're teaching about health and wellness, in addition to making sure these girls are able to enjoy a sport that has given so much to them," said Shannon Wilson, the executive director of Priority Health's foundation.

During Black History Month this year, the theme is "Black excellence and arts," Wilson added. "What better way to showcase that?"

"Nothing teaches you how to get up like skating does," Hamilton said. "Life is hard, it just knocks you down, but the getting up –that's the key– and when you learn how to skate you learn how to get up."

For more information on the program, visit FigureSkatinginDetroit.org.