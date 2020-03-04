Final stage of Joe Louis Arena demoltion takes place on Wednesday

Crews are completing the demolition of the historic Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday and taking down the final beams.

What remains of the Joe Louis Arena today is unrecognizable. From above, it looks like two towers connected by a bridge. It's the main support beams from the building as the rest has all been demolished.

The historic building closed in 2017 after the Red Wings moved into the new Little Caesars Arena at the start of the 2018 NHL season.

After more than 40 years, the building is down for the count.

Crews started demo work in June 2019 by removing the exterior panels. On Wednesday, the final phase is starting to remove what's left.

SkyFOX was downtown to see the demo work get started but had to leave early because of rain and snow in the area.