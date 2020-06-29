Financial relief grant program for veterans during COVID-19 launches in Oakland Co.

As communities continue navigating to pull out of the COVID-19 crisis, one county is working to make funds available to people who fight to protect serve this country.

The Oakland County Veteran Service Fund was launched just last week, and Garth Wootten with Oakland County Veteran Services says they've got about a million dollars on-hand right now.

The fund was created by an allocation from the Oakland County Board of Commissioners using money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and a grant the county received from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

"Looking to utilize those funds to help them pay utility bills, food assistance, mortgage payments if they're behind in their mortgage," Wootten said.

Oakland County is still working to gauge the need in their county but they realize the need is dire after so many veterans lost their jobs.

"We know nationally that veterans unemployment went from 3.1 to over 9%," Wootten said.

Advertisement

You can call the county and request an application be mailed to you, or go online here to apply for funding. You must prove that you are a county resident and you could receive up to $2,500.

But the funding is not just for veterans.

"Also the dependent of a veteran, so a minor child, or a spouse could apply. If a veteran has passed away their widow or widower, if they have not remarried, would be considered the dependent of that veteran and they could apply also," Wootten said.

He says they'll be processing the applications and grants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information or to apply, click here.