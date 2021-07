article

A fire early Monday damaged an Ann Arbor auto shop.

Firefighters believe the fire at Ann Arbor Muffler Brakes & Shocks at 2333 Jackson Ave. started in a vehicle and spread to the building at 6:12 a.m.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but the damage caused is estimated at more than $100,000.

(Photo: Ann Arbor FD)

Advertisement