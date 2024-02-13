Expand / Collapse search

Fire at former Detroit music venue kills 1, hospitalizes another

By Nour Rahal
The old McCarthy's Music Venue in Detroit caught fire on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit firefighters found a dead body while investigating a fire scene Tuesday morning.

The fire began Monday night at the former McCarthy's Music Venue in Detroit – located at 1600 W. Fort Street, across the street from a Salvation Army.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Another person, a 65-year-old man, was found inside Monday night, according to Detroit police. He was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and told first responders he was with another person inside the abandoned building.

Demolition of the building began around 7 a.m. Tuesday, as it was deemed structurally unsound, police said.