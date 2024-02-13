Fire at former Detroit music venue kills 1, hospitalizes another

article

Detroit firefighters found a dead body while investigating a fire scene Tuesday morning.

The fire began Monday night at the former McCarthy's Music Venue in Detroit – located at 1600 W. Fort Street, across the street from a Salvation Army.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Another person, a 65-year-old man, was found inside Monday night, according to Detroit police. He was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and told first responders he was with another person inside the abandoned building.

Demolition of the building began around 7 a.m. Tuesday, as it was deemed structurally unsound, police said.